Bayer Slates Coatings Expansion

Bayer MaterialScience has earmarked nearly $50 million to expand production of waterborne dispersions that are used, for instance, in compounding industrial coatings. In the second half of this year, the company will bring a plant onstream for production of polyurethane dispersions, with an annual capacity of 20,000 metric tons, in Shanghai. Bayer also plans to produce acrylic dispersions at its El Prat site in Spain after a capacity increase there.
