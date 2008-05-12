Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 12, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

EMD Chemicals, the North American chemicals subsidiary of Germany's Merck, plans to open a research and development lab in Cambridge, Mass., later this year. The lab will focus on new materials for inorganic optoelectronics.

BASF's venture capital subsidiary is investing $3.1 million in Deutsche Rohstoff, a Germany-based firm involved in exploration of precious metals and rare-earth elements including cerium and lanthanum. At BASF, precious metals and rare-earth elements are primarily used to manufacture automotive and industrial catalysts.

DuPont will soon begin building a photovoltaic solar-energy research facility in Hong Kong. In Shenzhen, a special economic zone bordering Hong Kong, the company will also build a plant producing materials serving the market for amorphous silicon thin films.

China National Petroleum Corp., the state-owned parent of PetroChina, has begun construction in ??rümqi, in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, of a p-xylene complex featuring an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year aromatics extraction unit. The company expects to complete the project in September 2009.

Rohm and Haas named Pierre R. Brondeau, 50, as its president and chief operating officer. He joins a newly formed chairman's committee that includes Chairman and CEO Raj L. Gupta, 62, and Executive Vice President Jacques M. Croisetiere, 54.

Albemarle has named Mark C. Rohr, 56, as its chairman. Rohr succeeds William M. Gottwald, 60, effective Aug. 1. Separately, the company's board approved the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Richmond, Va., to Baton Rouge, La.

InnoCentive has received $6.5 million from investment firm Spencer Trask Ventures. InnoCentive, which is aimed at researchers who can offer solutions to scientific problems, says the funding will be used to build its solver base and support organizations posting challenges.

Wacker Dymatic, a joint venture of Wacker Chemie and the Chinese firm Dymatic Chemicals, has opened a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year silicone emulsions plant in Zhangjiagang City, in China's Jiangsu province. The joint venture also has a second emulsion plant under construction in Guangdong province.

Galapagos' service division, BioFocus DPI, will extend a multiple-targets hit-finding service contract with Allergan. Total value for Galapagos could top $2 million over the next 12 months.

Jubilant Organosys paid $5 million to acquire Speciality Molecules, a producer of pyridine-based specialty intermediates used in the pharmaceutical industry. Speciality Molecules is based in Ambarnath, a city on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

DuPont will expand semiconductor materials in Delaware
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wilmington PharmaTech expands US operations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wacker to research silicones in U.S.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE