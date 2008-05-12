Congress Urges Removal Of BPA From Packaging

As part of an ongoing investigation into the use of bisphenol A (BPA) in plastic baby bottles and other products intended for infants and children, House Committee on Energy & Commerce Chairman John D. Dingell (D-Mich.) and member Rep. Bart Stupak (D-Mich.) sent letters to four manufacturers on May 6 asking them to voluntarily remove BPA from infant formula packaging. "Concerns about the health effects of BPA have mounted in recent weeks," Dingell said. "Given the dangers posed by this chemical and the public's growing unease, infant formula manufacturers should play it safe and reassure parents and families by discontinuing use of this chemical." BPA is a known endocrine disrupter, but the chemical industry and FDA insist that it is safe at current exposure levels from food and beverage containers. On the basis of information reported in April by the National Toxicology Program and the Canadian government, the committee, as part of its investigation, is urging FDA to reconsider its decision on the safety of BPA.