Croda Will Sell Oleochemicals Plant

Specialties and oleochemicals maker Croda has agreed to sell its Chicago-based oleochemicals business to private equity firm H. I. G. Capital for about $90 million. The business makes fatty acids and glycerin for personal care and household products. It generated about $9 million in earnings on about $170 million in sales in 2007. U.K.-based Croda, which paid $800 million for the surfactants and oleochemicals maker Uniqema in 2006, says it is repositioning its oleochemicals operations.
