Digital Briefs

911 in real time

Real-Time is a software program that acts as an emergency response system for fixed facilities aiming to manage risks and hazards, to teach employees about safety, and to protect the company and employees during emergencies. This product is linked to actual weather and gas sensor data and such regulatory requirements as SARA Title III, OSHA PSM guidelines, and EPA RMP Rule CCA-112(r) to account for varying levels of an emergency. The process is based on what is known as an event unfolds, allowing quick, updatable visualizations of the event. For example, up-to-the-minute modeling of a toxic or flammable vapor cloud during an accidental release is possible. When the event is over, the system???s model of the event will be saved automatically and can be replayed for postevent analysis. The system is designed for the user to purchase only the functions desired. Other features include a built-in interface that provides Qualimetrics Q-Net or Coastal Climate WeatherPak Meterological Systems, online help, map import flexibility (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel compatible), multilingual flexibility, and remote system viewing capability through TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol), NetWare, or a Workgroup setup. With its focus on emergency management (designed to include chemical emergencies), the system???s analysis tools allow users to document concentrations of chemical releases at any point, as well as dosage and building infiltration data. This information can be useful for legal defense, future drills, employee education, quality assurancce analysis, and response plan evaluation for the plant site. Real-Time runs on both Windows Server 2003 and Windows XP. Safer Systems, www.safersystem.com

