DuPont, Dainippon Form OLED Alliance

DuPont and Kyoto, Japan-based Dainippon Screen plan to form an alliance to develop manufacturing equipment for printed organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. The companies hope to significantly reduce manufacturing costs for large OLED displays by combining DuPont's small-molecule-based OLED materials and process technology with Dainippon's nozzle printing technology, which allows accurate high-speed OLED printing.
