DuPont Spends On Ethylene Copolymers

DuPont will invest some $150 million to expand and upgrade facilities that make ethylene copolymers for applications such as photovoltaics, packaging, and auto manufacturing. Business Director William F. Weber says the projects, to be completed by the end of 2009, will add more than 200 million lb per year of capacity. They will take place at sites in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, and in Orange and Victoria, Texas.
