Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Glaciers Are A Source Of Residual DDT

May 12, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Heidi Geisz
Credit: Heidi Geisz

Glacier meltwater is a probable source of the banned pesticide DDT in Antarctic marine ecosystems, according to a new study (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es702919n). Heidi N. Geisz and Rebecca M. Dickhut of the College of William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science and colleagues made the observation while examining the environmental cycles of persistent chemicals that have been transported to Antarctica via the atmosphere. They used gas chromatography/mass spectrometry to analyze fat from postmortem Adélie penguins, which live only in Antarctica, for DDT and its derivative DDE. Ratios of the compounds indicate that the observed levels of DDT come from old sources rather than new ones. Geisz says they expected to see decreasing levels of DDT, as they do in Arctic birds. "We were surprised to see no decline in total DDT in these penguins since the 1970s," she says. Other researchers previously did not find DDT in air, snow, recently formed ice, or ocean water in the Antarctic, but they did find the pesticide in water from thawing glaciers. Geisz and coworkers estimate that 1–4 kg of DDT is released annually from the continent's glaciers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS levels higher in fertilizers made from urban waste
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paleoclimate proxies reveal Greenland instability
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eruptions Can Damage Ozone Layer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE