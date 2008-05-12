Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Guiding Migration

Radical chemistry could help birds use Earth's magnetic field as a compass

by Sarah Everts
May 12, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

RADICAL RELOCATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Birds may exploit radical spin-pair reactions to help them navigate with Earth's magnetic field.
Credit: Shutterstock
Birds may exploit radical spin-pair reactions to help them navigate with Earth's magnetic field.

Migratory birds navigate for thousands of miles, relying on Earth's magnetic field as a guide, but the precise mechanism they use to determine their position and directional information remains unresolved.

Now, a radical-chemistry-based hypothesis for how birds use Earth's magnetic field as a compass has received a boost. British and American scientists have built a chemical model that lends some credence to the radical-chemistry hypothesis of magnetoreception (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature06834).

Specifically, the hypothesis argues that incident light on photoreceptor proteins in a bird's retina could create radical pairs. The fate of these short-lived reaction intermediates, such as returning to a resting state or reacting to give a different radical product, could be modulated by Earth???s magnetic field and could therefore act as a magnetic field sensor or compass.

One of the biggest concerns with the radical-chemistry hypothesis has been that no radical pair reactions have been shown to be modulated by magnetic fields as weak as Earth's, says Peter J. Hore, a chemist at Oxford University. So Hore collaborated with chemists Christiane Timmel at Oxford and Devens Gust at Arizona State University to build a carotenoid-porphyrin-fullerene model system that produces radical electron pairs that are measurably affected by Earth's magnetic fields.

"We've shown for the first time that a radical pair chemical reaction can respond to a field as weak as Earth's," Hore says. "If we can do it in a lab, then perhaps animals can do it in nature—although presumably more efficiently and sensitively."

MAGNETIC SENSOR
[+]Enlarge
This carotenoid-porphyrin-fullerene system can respond to a magnetic field as weak as Earth's.
This carotenoid-porphyrin-fullerene system can respond to a magnetic field as weak as Earth's.

The fact that the molecule can detect Earth's magnetic field is a "big step toward the proof of principle" for the radical-chemistry model of avian magnetoreception and provides a good working model of the system, says Thorsten Ritz, a biophysicist at the University of California, Irvine.

Many researchers have postulated that radical pairs in an avian photoreceptor protein called cryptochrome could be the biological source of radical-chemistry magnetoreception. Hore's model will help establish methods for detecting magnetoreception in the protein, Ritz notes.

Conversely, Sönke Johnsen, a biologist at Duke University, is not convinced that the results on the carotenoid-porphyrin-fullerene system "have any biological relevance." Johnsen points out that the molecule can detect Earth's magnetic field only at subfreezing temperatures—about –150 °C, much colder than a bird???s body temperature, which is about 40 °C.

A more prominent hypothesis of avian magnetoreception argues that magnetite crystals found in birds??? beaks can align with Earth's magnetic field and act as directional sensors. The main challenge to the magnetite crystal hypothesis relates to transduction of the signal. Currently, no conclusive anatomical connection between magnetite and the nervous system has been established in birds.

Nevertheless, the radical-chemistry hypothesis still has a long way to go before it can compete with the magnetite-crystal-based model for support. Hore says he hopes that the carotenoid-porphyrin-fullerene model is a first tool for developing techniques to address the challenges of the radical-chemistry hypothesis and propel it toward widespread acceptance as a mechanism of avian magnetoreception.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Retina protein may be a magnetic compass for birds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxford chemist closing in on how a bird’s magnetic compass works
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Animal Magnetism Protein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE