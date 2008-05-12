Invista Files Suit Against DuPont Again

Invista is suing DuPont for a second time. The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. district court in New York City, seeks to force DuPont to provide access to three researchers with information Invista says it needs to argue a patent dispute with the French chemical maker Rhodia. Invista acquired DuPont's fibers business in 2004 for about $4 billion. That deal included nylon intermediate production technology that Invista claims Rhodia is now trying to patent. Invista says DuPont refuses to provide access to the three researchers; DuPont says it provided access, but Invista exceeded the boundaries of the agreement. In the first suit, which was filed in March and is still pending, Invista claims the fibers plants it acquired have environmental problems that DuPont didn't disclose.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter