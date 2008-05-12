Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

An Ionic Liquid Thermometer

May 12, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry
Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry

Most commercial liquid-in-glass thermometers are filled with mercury or an alcohol such as ethanol. Both liquids have their limitations: Mercury is volatile and toxic, whereas ethanol has a relatively short range between its freezing and boiling points. Novel thermometers made with ionic liquids, on the other hand, would be inexpensive and nontoxic and would provide a freezing point lower than mercury's, as well as a boiling point higher than ethanol's. That's according to Robin D. Rogers of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, and Queen's University of Belfast, in Northern Ireland, and colleagues, who have constructed ionic liquid thermometers out of narrow Pyrex glass tubes with a reservoir attached at one end (Green Chem. 2008, 10, 501). Ionic liquids are low-melting-point salts with essentially no vapor pressure. Given the large number of possible ionic liquid salts, the wide range of temperatures at which they remain in the liquid state, and their inherent tunability, ionic liquids are ideally suited as thermometer fluids for both general use or specialty applications, Rogers says. For general uses, the team selected tris(2-hydroxyethyl)methylammonium methylsulfate (thermometer shown). They added a red ionic liquid dye to make the colorless ionic liquid visible. The thermometers could be used anywhere a temperature sensor is needed, Rogers notes, but the first applications will probably be in the lab.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Porous ionic liquid captures alcohols and CFCs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Semiconductor Solution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic Liquids Stable At High Temps

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE