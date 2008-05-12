LyondellBasell is Closing Plant

LyondellBasell Industries plans to close its 280 million-lb-per-year polypropylene plant in Morris, Ill., by the end of the year. The plant is the only polypropylene unit that came with the December purchase of Lyondell Chemical by Basell, the world's largest polypropylene maker. LyondellBasell says it is consolidating production in favor of its proprietary Spheripol and Spherizone technologies. The Morris plant is relatively small and is based on Novolen technology. Other facilities at the site, such as its ethylene cracker and polyethylene plant, will not be affected.
