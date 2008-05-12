Pfizer Picks Ireland For Biologics

Pfizer will spend about $300 million in a biologics manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland, to be located adjacent to its existing site in Ringaskiddy. The new plant, expected to be up and running by the end of 2009, will focus on process development and the production of small-scale quantities of drug candidates entering Phase II and III clinical trials. Roughly 100 new jobs will be created as a result of the investment. Pfizer says the plant ties into its broader goal of becoming one of the top five global biotherapeutics companies by 2016.
