Solutia To Add PVB Capacity

The Saflex unit of Solutia will expand polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin facilities in Antwerp, Belgium, adding 15,000 metric tons of annual capacity by 2010. In addition, the firm now has a 12,000-metric-ton PVB expansion under way in Springfield, Mass. The resin is used to meet growing demand for PVB sheets, part of the transparent laminate in safety glass. PVB interlayers also provide ultraviolet light protection and sound attenuation in window glass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter