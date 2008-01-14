In Memoriam of Chemists and Friends

Executive Compensation Information Available
Information from the American Chemical Society's 2006 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on www.acs.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Go to www.acs.org. In the upper right-hand corner, log in. If you are already a registered user, enter your user name and password. If you're a new user, follow the link and register (a process that requires your ACS membership number and takes less than a minute). Once you have logged in, you will see a link titled "Member Information." Click on this link, go to the heading "Your Organization" at the bottom of the screen, and click on the link titled "Access the Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees." You will immediately go to the introductory text; the Form 990 is available by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page titled "2006 Compensation Schedules." If you have any problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
In 2007, two superb thermodynamicists and educators died: emeritus professors of chemistry Scott E. Wood and Laurence B. Strong. They were colleagues, friends, and mentors.
I spent nine years working in close collaboration with Wood at Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. He was always ready and willing to answer my questions on thermodynamics, generally starting with, "Well, let's begin with the First Law." Then, he would derive his way through to whatever was needed. He told me many times that one did not need to memorize equations, just to know the basic definitions and apply them rigorously. We coauthored two books, "Thermodynamics: An Introduction" (Academic Press, 1968) and "Thermodynamics of Chemical Systems" (Cambridge University Press, 1990). The latter was Wood's magnum opus, and I edited the book and facilitated getting it published. Over the years we wrote a number of papers together on the teaching of thermodynamics.
After I moved to Wright State University I got to know Strong quite well because he was then at nearby Earlham College in Richmond, Ind. We shared enthusiasms about teaching and about the thermodynamics of solutions. Both he and Wood were remarkably patient teachers.
I am particularly proud of the fact that the three of us did publish one paper together (J. Chem. Ed. 1997, 74, 304). They are missed.
Rubin Battino
Yellow Springs, Ohio
