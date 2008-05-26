Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Antiangiogenic Agent Synthesized

May 26, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The first chemical synthesis of the promising antiangiogenic agent cortistatin A has been achieved by Phil S. Baran and coworkers at Scripps Research Institute (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja8023466). Antiangiogenic agents such as cortistatin A, which was discovered in a marine sponge in 2006, inhibit the growth of blood vessels. The mechanism of action of this selective, nontoxic, and potent antiangiogenic molecule remains undetermined, but it seems to be different from those of other known antiangiogenic agents. Drug companies and researchers would like to obtain cortistatin A and other members of the cortistatin family for biological and possibly. clinical studies for conditions such as macular degeneration and cancer. But the compounds have been hard to get, and various organic chemistry groups have been trying to synthesize cortistatin A to improve its availability. Baran and coworkers have now succeeded by making the compound's core structure from prednisone, a readily available commercial immunosuppressant, and then adding isoquinoline. The relatively short, 3%-yield procedure is readily modifiable and should thus allow for the synthesis of useful quantities of cortistatin A, other cortistatins, and related analogs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists bring substituted bicyclopentanes into reach
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making mannopeptimycins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking Cues From Nature En Route To Paclitaxel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE