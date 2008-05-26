Advertisement

8621cover_opencxd_opt.jpg
May 26, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 21

The leading suppliers of personal and business information technology—Microsoft, Google, Dell—are making a move in the life sciences laboratory

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 21
Business

Up From Desktops

The leading suppliers of personal and business information technology—Microsoft, Google, Dell—are making a move in the life sciences laboratory

The Import Of Impact

New types of journal metrics grow more influential in the scientific community

A Tsunami Of Electronic Waste

No high-tech solutions for the detritus of the Information Revolution

  • Policy

    House Cleaning

    Coping with errors, ambiguity, and fudging in the realm of citations

  • Business

    BASF Is Betting On The Farm

    Spending on agriculture R&D nets a new herbicide and a biotech partnership

  • Environment

    Coping With Change

    Forum tells researchers to expect less money and an emphasis on problem solving in the future

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

Redefining The Kilogram

A new kilogram standard is coming. What does it mean for science?

Business & Policy Concentrates

Advertising Infiltrates New Overhead Territory

 

