Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 26, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chemtura will increase capacity 25% for the industrial lubricant additive calcium sulfonate at its West Hill, Ontario, site by the end of November. The firm also plans a multistage capacity increase for high-viscosity polyalphaolefins, which are gear and engine oil additives, in Elmira, Ontario. It will complete the first stage by the end of June.

Kumho Tires has broken ground on an R&D center in Young-In, South Korea. The $67 million facility, including chemistry labs and tire compound testing equipment, is slated for completion by the end of 2009. As part of an overall strategy to bolster R&D, Kumho plans to double its global research staff to 1,200 employees by 2015.

Albemarle has acquired a 75% stake in Weifang Sinobrom Import & Export, a Chinese distributor of bromine derivatives based in the coastal province of Shandong. Sinobrom recently won the rights to exclusively represent Shandong Weitai Fine Chemical, a producer of bromine derivatives.

Solvay has joined Capricorn Cleantech Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in clean technology companies across Europe. Solvay says participation will advance its strategy of fostering new business opportunities in sustainable technologies.

Quaker Chemical will spend close to $20 million to triple capacity at its Middletown, Ohio, facility, where it makes fluids for steelmaking, hydraulics, and industrial cleaning. Quaker says it will move all products made at its Detroit plant to Middletown, with the exception of metalworking fluids.

Rockwood Holdings, a specialty chemical producer, has appointed Nance Dicciani to its board of directors effective June 1. Dicciani is the former CEO of Honeywell International's specialty materials business. Before that she was senior vice president and European regional director for specialty chemicals at Rohm and Haas.

Air Products & Chemicals has purchased Goar, Allison & Assoc., an engineering firm specializing in sulfur recovery for the energy industry. Air Products says the business complements its operations in gas processing and refining and helps it pursue the emerging gasification market.

The European Commission has launched a new online database of more than 15,000 ingredients approved for use in cosmetics and toiletries. Called CosIng, the database replaces a list that, according to the commission, was one of the most consulted documents on the website of the EC's Enterprise Directorate.

BASF and Abu Dhabi's Kanoo Group are forming a urethanes joint venture owned 51% by Kanoo and 49% by BASF's Elastogran subsidiary. The venture will acquire the Abu Dhabi urethanes business Multi Chemical from Al Hamid Group for an undisclosed price. It will also build a urethane systems house in Dubai Industrial City by 2010.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Kemira may sell oil chemicals unit
SK Capital will buy specialties firm Valtris
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ashland switches biobased thickener investment from China to Virginia

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE