Cabot, Bluestar Slate Second Silica Plant

Cabot and China National Bluestar Group will spend $40 million to build a fumed silica plant in Tianjin in northeast China. The facility, with a capacity of about 7,000 metric tons per year, is scheduled to open in 2010. The two companies built a similar plant in Jiangxi province in 2004. Bluestar owns 45 plants and 17 research centers and has a controlling interest in 17 publicly traded companies.
