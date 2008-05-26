Call For Papers: WRM, SWRM 2008

Take A Gamble [+]Enlarge Credit: Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Bureau

Online abstract submission and advance registration are now open for the 42nd Western Regional Meeting (WRM08), "The Changing Face of Chemistry in the 21st Century," which will take place on Sept. 23–27 at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. WRM08 is cohosted by the ACS Southern Nevada Section and the Two-Year College Chemistry Consortium (2YC3).

Abstracts are welcome in all selected topics, which include biodefense, biofuels, cancer research, desert varnish, electrochemistry, advances in environmental and food analysis, environmental radiochemistry, geoscience, lab-on-a-chip technologies, materials science, nanoparticles and mercury as environmental contaminants, nuclear forensics, perchlorates, pharmaceuticals and personal care products as water contaminants, polymer architecture, radiochemistry in the advanced nuclear fuel cycle, renewable energy sources, sand and sea natural products, and water resource management. Special sessions will focus on chemical forensics and women as leaders in chemistry. A symposium on microwave-assisted extraction will give tribute to Werner F. Beckert. A poster session open to all areas of chemistry and biochemistry is also planned.

2YC3 will feature papers, posters, and workshops in a two-day program on the topic "Challenges and Benefits of Undergraduate Research in the Two-Year Colleges." The keynote speaker will be David R. Brown of Southwestern College, in Chula Vista, Calif. Brown is the 2007 recipient of the Western Regional Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.

The online abstract submission program is now open and will close June 30. Abstracts must be submitted electronically through the WRM08 website at membership.acs.org/w/WRM2008.

The students from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), are planning programming for students and teachers, including an opening ice cream social, a presentation by the ACS Department of Career Management & Development, a talk by noted researcher Clemens Heske of UNLV about alternative and renewable energy, a poster session featuring best teaching practices from instructors and undergraduate students, an awards luncheon, and technical sessions focused on teaching chemistry at the secondary and tertiary levels. Raffle prizes and prizes for best poster presentations will be given during the luncheon. Students should submit their abstracts to the online program at the WRM website, membership.acs.org/w/WRM2008.

An extensive program is planned for chemical educators. Abstracts are sought for all education-related presentations, especially topics related to Advanced Placement chemistry classes, forensic chemistry, environmental chemistry, and technology that can be used in the chemistry classroom. One or two of the technical sessions will be dedicated to sharing best lessons and activities. An educational awards luncheon for precollege educators is planned for Saturday.

WRM08 will also feature an exposition and exhibit space is still available. Interested vendors should visit the meeting website for additional details or contact the exhibits chair, John Gerlach, at cheloniajg@aol.com or (702) 269-6780.

Blocks of rooms have been reserved at the Riviera Hotel for meeting attendees. Visit the meeting website or call the Riviera at (800) 634-6753. Be sure to identify yourself as an ACS WRM attendee to get the discounted rate. Make your reservation early to be assured the meeting rate.

Periodic updates on the program will be available on the meeting website. For more information, contact the general cochairs, David Emerson at emerson@unlv.nevada.edu and Jeanette Van Emon at vanemon.jeanette@epamail.epa.gov. For sponsorship opportunities, contact James Worman at james.worman@unlv.edu.

Rock-Solid Chemistry [+]Enlarge Credit: Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau

The 63rd Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2008) will take place at the Peabody Hotel in Little Rock on Oct. 1???4 and will be hosted by the ACS Central Arkansas Section. The meeting theme is "Rock-Solid Chemistry: Central, Connected, Collaborative, Creative." The abstracts program is now open for submission of papers at the meeting website, swrm.org/2008. The deadline for abstracts is July 15.

Topical symposia will cover atmospheric chemistry and climate change, bioactive natural products, computational chemistry, inorganic chemistry, nanostructural materials and applications, natural products and medicinal plants research, proteomics and biological mass spectrometry, small-molecule mass spectrometry, space chemistry, teaching and learning with information and communication technologies, and the history of chemistry. General sessions will include papers in analytical, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as biochemistry. For more information, contact program chair Joe Jeffers at jeffers@obu.edu.

The meeting will also provide opportunities for professional development through career development workshops and workshops for high school and secondary chemistry educators.

SWRM 2008 will feature a program specifically for undergraduates on Oct. 2 and 3. An awards banquet will be held on Oct. 3 at the William J. Clinton Presidential Library.

The meeting will include an exposition featuring products and services of interest to meeting attendees. Companies wishing to participate can still sign up for booth space by completing the form found on the website under "Exhibits."

Special room rates at the Peabody are available for meeting attendees. Please visit the meeting website to make reservations and to take advantage of the advance meeting registration rate. The early registration deadline is Sept. 1.