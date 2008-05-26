China Gets DuPont Disinfectant Plant

DuPont has opened a facility in Shenzhen, China, for its Virkon S brand virucidal disinfectant. Based on the ingredient potassium monopersulfate, Virkon S is used in the livestock industry to help stop the spread of infection. DuPont says its animal health solutions unit, which sells Virkon and other products, is enjoying 50% annual sales growth in China. The company opened a similar plant in India last year.
