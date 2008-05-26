Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Inside Instrumentation

Technology and Business news for the laboratory world

by Celia H. Arnaud, Ann M. Thayer
May 26, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Genewave Launches Microarray Platform

The French company Genewave has launched HybLive, an automated microarray platform that combines hybridization, washing, melting, and fluorescence imaging into a benchtop instrument. HybLive features an open microarray format that allows real-time measurement of on-slide hybridization and melting of target molecules to thousands of probes simultaneously. The system is suitable for applications such as verification and validation of probe design, environmental sample monitoring, and on-chip DNA and protein interaction studies.

Caliper To Shut A West Coast Site

Caliper Life Sciences, which specializes in microfluidic, lab automation, and liquid-handling technologies, is consolidating its West Coast operations. The Hopkinton, Mass.-based firm will close its Mountain View, Calif., site, eliminating about 13 jobs, and will move about 33 employees involved primarily in R&D to its other site in Alameda, Calif. The company will reduce its overall costs by $3.3 million but first must spend $3.1 million to cover severance pay and facility abandonment charges. The move is also designed to improve the productivity and effectiveness of its R&D efforts.

NanoInk Creates NanoGuardian Unit

NanoInk, a Skokie, Ill.-based spin-off of Northwestern University, has created a division called NanoGuardian to offer anticounterfeiting measures for pharmaceuticals. The new business will provide product encryption services using the company's nanolithography capabilities. The nanoencryption technology creates codes detectable only by using NanoGuardian's tools. Placed on individual drug tablets, capsules, or vials, the codes enable product tracking and authentication.

Uniqsis Expands Reactor Features

Uniqsis, a Shepreth, England-based firm, has increased the capabilities of its FlowSyn continuous-flow reactor. The benchtop unit can now handle reactions at temperatures up to 260 ??C and pressures up to 1,000 psi. According to Uniqsis, chemistries that might have required a catalyst or the use of a microwave reactor are now potential candidates for continuous-flow synthesis. Other improvements to the unit include easier pump priming and better automated reaction control. In January 2007, Asynt and Grant Instruments formed Uniqsis to develop microreaction technology for research and biopharmaceutical customers.

Varian Offers Nano-LC Option For FTMS

Varian will provide the 216-LC, a nanoflow liquid chromatography system, as an option for its 920-MS triple quadrupole Fourier transform mass spectrometer. The combination is intended to improve the sensitivity of proteomics measurements. The nano-LC system's splitless design delivers nanoliter flows without discarding a large fraction of the solvent. The system controls binary gradients with a separate flow sensor for each mobile phase, improving gradient reproducibility and retention time precision. "We have made it easier for life scientists to gather more data from minute amounts of material," says Martin O'Donoghue, Varian's senior vice president of scientific instruments.

Rigaku Debuts Benchtop X-ray Spectrometer

Rigaku has introduced the Supermini, which the company claims is the world's first high-power benchtop wavelength-dispersive X-ray fluorescence system. The instrument rapidly and nondestructively analyzes all elements from fluorine through uranium in solids, liquids, powders, and thin films. The system includes three analyzing crystals, two detectors, a 12-position sample changer, and a choice of vacuum, air, or helium atmosphere. Rigaku is positioning the system in its lineup between its low-cost Primini benchtop system and its high-power Primus mainframe system.

Device Captures 3-D SEM Images

A new device from Micro Photonics, in Allentown, Pa., allows researchers to acquire three-dimensional scanning electron microscope images without the need for sample preparation. The microCT module, which includes an X-ray anode, an X-ray camera, and a sample rotation stage, replaces the standard sample stage on any SEM instrument. The microscope's electron beam is used to produce X-rays that pass through the sample. In a method similar to medical tomography, the software combines the "shadow projections" from a series of X-ray images taken at different angles into a 3-D picture of the sample interior.

Inside Instrumentation is written by Celia H. Arnaud and Ann M. Thayer. Contact them via e-mail to instrumentation@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CEM
AxION Platform Debuts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New And Notable At Pittcon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE