Joint ACS 63rd Northwest/21st Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting

The Joint 63rd Northwest/21st Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (NORM/RMRM 2008) will be hosted by the ACS Central Utah Section and will take place from Sunday, June 15, to Wednesday, June 18, at the Park City Marriott in Park City, Utah. Visit the meeting website at www.chem.byu.edu/acs for the most up-to-date technical program and meeting information.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The meeting will feature technical symposia on a wide range of topics, including atmospheric and environmental chemistry, biofuels and bioproducts, bioorganic chemistry, chemical education, inhomogeneous electrolytes, mass spectrometry and ion chemistry, medicinal chemistry, materials and surface chemistry, nanoscale materials, supramolecular chemistry, and synthetic methodology. In addition to the technical symposia, NORM/RMRM 2008 will include general sessions in chemical education and analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry. Visit the program page at www.chem.byu.edu/acs/symposia and click any symposium name to find additional information, including a list of scheduled speakers.

WORKSHOPS. A free, full-day workshop on Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL), a student-centered method of instruction, will be offered on Monday from 9 AM to 4 PM. Participants will experience the approach from a student's perspective and will be introduced to various instructional techniques that support a student-centered learning environment. There will also be an introduction to the Science Writing Heuristic, an innovative approach to laboratory instruction and laboratory report writing. For additional information and registration, visit pogil.org/events/NORM_RMRM.php.

CAREER PROGRAM. On Monday, ACS will offer career workshops, one-on-one résumé reviews, and career assistance sessions. These services are open to ACS members, as well as to national and student affiliates.

The following one-hour workshops will be held beginning at 9 AM: "Job Searching Strategies," "résumé Preparation for the Chemical Professional," and "Interviewing Skills for the Chemical Professional." Individual 30-minute resume reviews will also be offered from 1 to 5 PM by appointment. Appointments may be scheduled at the NORM/RMRM 2008 registration desk. For questions regarding these services, contact Garretta Rollins at (202) 872-6209 or g_rollins@acs.org.

SOCIAL EVENTS. NORM/RMRM 2008 will open on Sunday evening with a mixer and poster session from 5 to 10 PM.

All registered attendees are invited to join ACS District VI Director Bonnie A. Charpentier for a complimentary continental breakfast and conversation on Tuesday morning at 7 AM. Charpentier will be joined by fellow board members Kent J. Voorhees, Janan M. Hayes, and Anne T. O'Brien to discuss the latest actions and information from the New Orleans national meeting and other questions, ideas, concerns, and comments.

The annual awards reception and banquet will be held on Monday beginning at 6 PM. Recipients of ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching and the 2008 E. Ann Nalley ACS Regional Volunteer Award for both the Northwest and the Rocky Mountain Regions will be recognized, along with the recipient of the Rocky Mountain Regional Excellence in College Teaching Award. Maria Teresa Velez, associate dean and director of the graduate college at the University of Arizona, will receive the 2008 Rocky Mountain Regional Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. Tickets for the awards banquet are $35 and may be purchased when registering for the meeting.

The Women Chemists Committee will hold a networking luncheon on Tuesday from noon to 1:30 PM, and tickets are $20. Box lunches will be available at $10 for meeting attendees on Monday and Tuesday.

A graduate school recruiting breakfast will be held on Monday at 8 AM, giving undergraduate attendees the opportunity to talk with regional graduate school representatives. An undergraduate dinner is also being planned.

EXPOSITION. An exposition featuring the latest products and services available to the scientific community will be held from 9:30 AM to 5 PM on Monday and Tuesday. Exhibits will be colocated with daily rotating poster sessions. Morning and afternoon coffee breaks and distribution of the box lunches will be held in the exhibition area.

REGISTRATION. The NORM/RMRM 2008 registration desk will be open on Sunday, 3 to 8 PM; Monday and Tuesday, 7 AM to 5 PM; and Wednesday, 7 to 10 AM, for advanced registrants to pick up their registration packets and for on-site registration.

GETTING THERE. All sessions will be held at the Park City Marriott. A special room rate of $95 is available for NORM/RMRM 2008 attendees. Reservations can be made online via the meeting website or by telephone at (800) 234-9003. Rooms at this rate can also be reserved for the three days before and after the meeting, pending availability. For driving directions and transportation from the Salt Lake City airport, visit www.chem.byu.edu/acs/travel.

ACS has negotiated discount rates for air travel and car rental for the three days before and after each regional meeting.

AIR: American, (800) 433-1790, Discount Code A5548AT, and Delta. Go to www.acs.org, search for "Delta," and then use the link "Delta.com for Business Travel." Discounts cannot be accessed directly with Delta.