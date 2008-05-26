Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Method Tags Molecules' Neighbors

May 26, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © Chem. Biol.
Fellutamide B (yellow) bound to threonine (white) in chymotrypsin-like region of proteasome
Credit: © Chem. Biol.
Fellutamide B (yellow) bound to threonine (white) in chymotrypsin-like region of proteasome

A reaction catalyzed by horseradish peroxidase (HRP) could help identify the molecules that come together to produce signal transduction, cell adhesion, and other biological events (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI:10.1073/pnas.0710346105). Such processes involve interactions among lipids and proteins that cluster together within cell membranes. A research group led by Koichi Honke of Kochi University Medical School, in Japan, found that HRP can convert an aryl azide-biotin reagent into an active radical species that can then label other molecules with biotin. The researchers exploited that reaction by tethering HRP to a molecule such as a membrane protein antibody, allowing the antibody to anchor to cell membrane targets, and then adding the reagent to biotinylate molecules surrounding the antibody's target. The group analyzed the resulting biotin-tagged molecules using antibody arrays to determine the components of the molecular cluster. The labeling technique can capture events in living cells, and it labels molecules out to a distance of about 300 nm from the target. The method is easy, allows for high throughput, and uses standard laboratory equipment, the authors note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LUX-MS identifies interacting molecules on cell surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending the reach of expansion microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pinpointing double bonds in lipids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE