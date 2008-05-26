New Head Named at SABIC Polymers Unit

SABIC Innovative Plastics, the former GE Plastics business purchased last year by Saudi Basic Industries, has named Charlie Crew, 56, president and CEO. He replaces Brian T. Gladden, who left after less than a year on the job to become the new chief financial officer of computer maker Dell. Crew has been with the business for more than 30 years. Most recently, he headed SABIC Innovative Plastics' global ventures business.
