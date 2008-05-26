Solutia Will Close Plant In Wales

Solutia's Flexsys subsidiary will close its rubber chemicals plant in Ruabon, Wales, by the end of the year. About 150 employees will be affected. Flexsys President James R. Voss says the site makes three product lines "for which the market is oversupplied due to emerging competition from Far Eastern producers." Flexsys will stop making Santogard prevulcanization inhibitors, Perkacit secondary vulcanization accelerator, and two Flectol products that prevent oxidative aging.
