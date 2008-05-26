Special Recognition

TERRY COLLINS, Thomas Lord Professor of Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, is the recipient of the Pittsburgh Foundation’s inaugural Charles E. Kaufman Award. The $50,000 prize, to be awarded annually, fosters and encourages fundamental research in chemistry, biology, and physics for both the betterment and the understanding of human life. Collins is recognized worldwide for his extensive scientific contributions to green chemistry, his dedication to education, and his public advocacy for the use of green chemistry to achieve a sustainable civilization.
NICOLAY TSAREVSKY is the recipient of the 2008 National Starch & Chemical Award for Outstanding Graduate Research in Polymer Chemistry. Tsarevsky, who did his graduate work on the synthesis of functional polymers by atom-transfer radical polymerization, received his doctorate in 2005 from Carnegie Mellon University under the direction of Krzysztof Matyjaszewski. He will receive the award in August during the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.
