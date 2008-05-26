U.K. Cancer Institute Links With AstraZeneca

Cancer Research Technology, the development and commercialization arm of the nonprofit Cancer Research UK, has signed on AstraZeneca as the first partner in its clinical development program. As part of the deal, CRT will put AstraZeneca's tyrosine-kinase inhibitor AZD0424 into Phase I trials within the next 18 months. The program aims to revive shelved cancer agents by conducting early-phase clinical trials at no cost to partner companies that retain rights to the drug. CRT will receive a share of any revenues should the drug make it to market. CRT's goal is to double the number of trials it conducts over the next five years.
