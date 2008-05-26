CAROLYN R. BERTOZZI, T. Z. & Irmgard Chu Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, is the winner of the ACS Chicago Section’s Willard Gibbs Medal. The award recognizes exceptional individuals whose pioneering work has opened new fields of chemical research.
Bertozzi is studying cell surface interactions that contribute to human health and disease. Her lab focuses on profiling changes in cell surface glycosylation associated with cancer, inflammation, and bacterial infection and on exploiting this information for the development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches.
Bertozzi is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and director of the Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter