Air Liquide Buys An Edwards Business

Air Liquide's U.S. electronics business has agreed to acquire the chemical management division of Edwards Vacuum. Based in Chanhassen, Minn., the division supplies the semiconductor industry with equipment that dispenses chemicals and slurries. It has annual sales of about $50 million and complements an existing Air Liquide business in equipment for ultrapure fluids. Separately, Air Liquide will spend about $170 million to expand industrial gas plants in Germany and Portugal by 2010.
