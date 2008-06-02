Harnessing Helices
Chemical braces hold peptides in place, heralding a potential new class of therapeutics
June 2, 2008 Cover
Volume 86, Issue 22
2007 chemistry graduates entered a still relatively strong U.S. job market and did quite well
Industry relies on chemical suppliers to help lower environmental impact and raise performance
A subterranean research center buzzes beneath Paris' most famous museum
High prices for precious metals make catalytic converters a target of theft
Business community is divided over how to modernize regulatory structure
Chemist prepares to ascend to top job at UNC Chapel Hill, where he plans to focus on faculty recruitment and retention