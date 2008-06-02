Harnessing Helices

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8622cover_opencxd_opt.gif
« Prev
Next »
8622cover_opencxd_opt.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 2, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 22

Chemical braces hold peptides in place, heralding a potential new class of therapeutics

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 22
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Pharmaceuticals

Harnessing Helices

Chemical braces hold peptides in place, heralding a potential new class of therapeutics

Starting Salaries

2007 chemistry graduates entered a still relatively strong U.S. job market and did quite well

Tidying Up Paint

Industry relies on chemical suppliers to help lower environmental impact and raise performance

  • Analytical Chemistry

    The Louvre Laboratory

    A subterranean research center buzzes beneath Paris' most famous museum

  • Business

    The Catalyst Caper

    High prices for precious metals make catalytic converters a target of theft

  • Policy

    Patent Reform Stalls In Senate

    Business community is divided over how to modernize regulatory structure

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Careers

H. Holden Thorp

Chemist prepares to ascend to top job at UNC Chapel Hill, where he plans to focus on faculty recruitment and retention

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

From fiction to fact

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT