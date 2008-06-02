BASF Sets Plant For Biodiesel Catalyst

BASF plans to build a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year sodium methylate plant in Guaratinguetá, Brazil, the company's largest site in South America. Sodium methylate is a catalyst used to convert vegetable oils into biodiesel fuel. "We expect annual global demand for biodiesel to increase to about 18 billion tons in coming years. About 15% of this amount will come from South America," says Ulrich Büschges, vice president of BASF's inorganic specialties business. BASF's German rival, Evonik Industries, is building a similarly sized sodium methylate plant in Mobile, Ala.
