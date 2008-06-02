Bayer Establishes Robotics Group

Bayer MaterialScience has set up a global robotics working group intended to meet demand for household robots. The company cites statistics from the International Federation of Robotics that the number of robots completing chores in private households worldwide will have increased from 2 million in 2004 to 9 million by the end of 2008. Among its projects, Bayer has developed a polyurethane-based elastic skin designed to be similar to human skin.
