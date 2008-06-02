Bristol-Myers Squibb Will Acquire Kosan

Bristol-Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire the cancer therapeutics company Kosan Biosciences for about $190 million in cash. Kosan is one of the pioneers in the field of heat shock protein 90 inhibitors (C&EN, Feb. 26, 2007, page 15) and has a compound, tanespimycin, in Phase III clinical trials. It also develops epothilones, a class of microtubule stabilizers. "Kosan's technology, coupled with our development and commercialization capabilities, will result in new treatment options for patients," says Bristol-Myers CEO James M. Cornelius.
