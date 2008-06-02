Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Buyers In Talks For Chemtura

Apollo, Blackstone are said to be discussing price and financing details

by Marc S. Reisch
June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Wood
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemtura
Credit: Chemtura

MONTHS AFTER it put itself up for sale, Chemtura may have found a buyer. According to industry reports, private equity firms Apollo Management and Blackstone Group are negotiating to buy the beleaguered specialty chemical firm.

At press time, the two investor groups were said to be negotiating a price and arranging for financing. However, many details still must be worked out, and the talks could fall apart. All parties involved in the negotiations are playing things close to the vest. "We have nothing to announce at this point," a Chemtura spokeswoman says. Apollo and Blackstone also declined to comment.

One stock analyst, who asked not to be identified, notes that if Blackstone and Apollo succeed in working out a purchase, Chemtura would gain access to the management network of two seasoned deal makers. Both private equity firms have successfully bought and sold chemical firms in the past. Blackstone, for instance, had a hand in the purchase and subsequent sale of both Celanese and Nalco. Apollo was part of the group that bought Nalco, and last year it purchased GE's silicones business.

"There are a lot of assets that could be sold," the analyst says. Although the tight credit markets have slowed private equity deals recently, he says the approach taken by Blackstone and Apollo may be a harbinger of a new strategy by private equity firms: smaller deals and more tag-teaming.

Chemtura put itself up for sale in December. Then, earlier this year, it sold its oleochemicals business to PMC Group and its fluorochemicals business to DuPont. Last month, after announcing paltry earnings of $23 million on sales of $909 million in the first quarter of this year, Chemtura CEO Robert L. Wood, voiced his resolve to continue efforts to shore up the firm. "Our businesses remain focused on tightly managing the impacts of raw material cost increases and improving manufacturing operations," he said.

If Chemtura does not succeed in reaching a deal with the two private equity buyers, stock analyst Dmitry Silversteyn of Longbow Research says he sees no reason why the company can't continue on its own. But it needs to continue streamlining product offerings. "Chemtura looks too much like a conglomerate," he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Clariant wraps up probe into books
Sika buys building-chemical rival Parex
Clariant reorients after failed Huntsman tie up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE