Policy

Call For Papers: MWRM 2008

June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Most Popular in Policy

The Heartland
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Nabb/Nebraska Div. of Travel & Tourism
The Great Platte River Road Archway Monument spans Interstate 80 near Kearney.
Credit: J. Nabb/Nebraska Div. of Travel & Tourism
The Great Platte River Road Archway Monument spans Interstate 80 near Kearney.

Abstracts are requested for the 43rd Midwest Regional Meeting (MWRM), hosted by the ACS Nebraska Section, which will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 8, through Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Ramada Inn in Kearney, Neb. The abstracts program is now open for submission of papers at the meeting website, mwrm2008.unk.edu/abstract.html. The deadline for abstracts is Aug. 1.

In keeping with Kearney’s history as a crossroads for the country’s major pioneer trails, the meeting theme is “Pioneering the Future through Chemistry.” Topical symposia including renewable energy, atmospheric aerosols, frontiers of materials and nanoscience, emerging microanalytical chemistry, the future of chemical education, biophysics of proteins and nucleic acids, natural product synthesis and photochemistry and photophysics, and more all highlight the meeting’s theme. General sessions in analytical chemistry, biochemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, polymer chemistry, and chemistry education will also be offered. The undergraduate program will include a special symposium on the chemistry of chocolate.

The meeting opens on Wednesday evening with a Sci-Mix poster session and reception. General sessions and symposia will start on Thursday morning and continue through Friday evening. The annual Midwest Awards Banquet and awards seminar will be held on Thursday evening in the Museum of Nebraska Art main gallery. The recipients of the Midwest Award, the Chemical Education High School Teacher Award, the E. Ann Nalley Volunteer Service Award, and other awards will be honored at the banquet. On Friday, the program will feature career workshops and individualized résumé assistance. A half-day workshop for high school science teachers and students focusing on advances in technology, pedagogy, and safety in the classroom and laboratory will be held on Saturday. Visit the MWRM meeting website often for program updates.

The meeting’s exhibition and poster sessions will be held from Wednesday evening through Friday morning. Approximately 30 exhibitors from industrial and academic organizations are scheduled to participate.

Special room rates at the Ramada Inn are available for meeting attendees. Please visit the meeting website to make reservations and to take advantage of the advance meeting registration rate. The early registration deadline is Sept. 19.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

