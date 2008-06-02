Cambridge Display Forms OLED Pact

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) developer Cambridge Display Technology and its parent company, Sumitomo Chemical, have signed a joint development agreement with Germany's Novaled. The companies aim to construct OLED devices that combine Novaled's dopants and hole- and electron-transport layer materials with CDT's polymer OLEDs. Novaled says its materials could boost the power efficiency and life span of the devices, critical factors for wide adoption of OLEDs in flat-panel displays.
