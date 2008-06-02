Enhance Energy of Calgary, Alberta, will use waste carbon dioxide from fertilizer maker Agrium for enhanced oil recovery projects. A new pipeline, expected to open in 2011, will transport the gas for use in raising oil-field pressure and increasing production. The project will also sequester CO2 underground, decreasing Agrium's greenhouse gas emissions. Separately, Spectra Energy will use a $3.4 million grant from the government of British Columbia to test the feasibility of sequestering CO2 and hydrogen sulfide in underground saline reservoirs.
