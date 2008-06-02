Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical, Drug Firms Offer Earthquake Relief

June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Major Chinese and international chemical and pharmaceutical producers are donating funds, products, and technology to assist earthquake relief efforts in China. Sinopec and its employees have provided more than $30 million in cash and goods for disaster relief and are still raising funds. The Chinese conglomerate ChemChina, which lost at least 36 employees in the disaster, is donating at least $2 million and has instructed its BlueStar subsidiary to manufacture small reverse-osmosis-based water purification systems for victims who lack drinking water. Meanwhile, several Western firms are matching their employees' donations. Dow Chemical and its employees have jointly raised more than $1 million in cash. Dow is also contributing two drinking-water units worth $300,000. DuPont and employees have so far donated more than $1 million in the form of cash and equipment such as protective gear for rescue workers. BASF and employees have donated more than $700,000 in cash to the Chinese Red Cross; the company is also giving away tents and other items. Eli Lilly & Co. is donating $1 million, mostly in the form of medicines, including antibiotics and insulin.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE