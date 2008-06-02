Chemical, Drug Firms Offer Earthquake Relief

Major Chinese and international chemical and pharmaceutical producers are donating funds, products, and technology to assist earthquake relief efforts in China. Sinopec and its employees have provided more than $30 million in cash and goods for disaster relief and are still raising funds. The Chinese conglomerate ChemChina, which lost at least 36 employees in the disaster, is donating at least $2 million and has instructed its BlueStar subsidiary to manufacture small reverse-osmosis-based water purification systems for victims who lack drinking water. Meanwhile, several Western firms are matching their employees' donations. Dow Chemical and its employees have jointly raised more than $1 million in cash. Dow is also contributing two drinking-water units worth $300,000. DuPont and employees have so far donated more than $1 million in the form of cash and equipment such as protective gear for rescue workers. BASF and employees have donated more than $700,000 in cash to the Chinese Red Cross; the company is also giving away tents and other items. Eli Lilly & Co. is donating $1 million, mostly in the form of medicines, including antibiotics and insulin.