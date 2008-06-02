Advertisement

Policy

Collins To Leave NIH Genome Institute

June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Collins
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
Credit: NIH

Francis S. Collins announced last week that he will leave his post as director of NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute on Aug. 1. "My decision was driven by a desire for an interval of time dedicated to writing, reflection, and exploration of other professional opportunities in the public or private sectors," Collins said in a statement. He added that stepping down now will allow him "more latitude" to pursue such projects without facing real or perceived conflicts of interest. Collins, 58, has headed the institute since 1993. He led the government's effort to sequence the human genome and also directed numerous large-scale genomics projects, including the International HapMap Project and the NIH Roadmap's Molecular Libraries Initiative. Collins holds a B.S. from the University of Virginia, a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Yale University, and an M.D. from the University of North Carolina. Prior to joining NHGRI, he was a faculty member at the University of Michigan. Alan E. Guttmacher, currently the deputy director of NHGRI, will become the acting director after Collins' departure.

