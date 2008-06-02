Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

The Cost Of Medicines

June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I am not so interested in the suit by Roche against the Indian firm Cipla over the generic version of Tarceva, a Roche lung cancer drug (C&EN, Jan. 28, page 15). I am interested in another facet of the story: the cost of the drug. The lawyers will sort out who owns what at an immense cost to both parties.

In the U.S., the cost of treatment would be more than $45,000 per year. Although someone with lung cancer would be willing to pay for this drug to save his or her life, who would have enough money to do so? There is nothing like making a drug to be used only by the very wealthy to show the disparity of wealth in the U.S. and the unfairness of the health care system under which we live.

Of course, the Indian firm is doing no favors for the people of India. At a cost of more than $15,000 per year, I doubt that it will be widely used there.

If we are to have life-saving drugs, should we not also find some way to provide them to those in need so as to actually save lives? We constantly talk about the preciousness of a single life, yet we stop research on fetal stem cells. But we sit and watch people die every day because they are unable to afford a needed drug. Where is the compassion of all the churches in the land? Why is it directed toward single cells while ignoring living people?

Ellis Glazier
La Paz, Mexico

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cipla to build plant in South Africa
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
India Forces Drug License
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deciphering The Magic Of Reality

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE