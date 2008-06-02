Innocentive seeks Health Care solutions

Innocentive, the online R&D service that got its start by offering cash prizes to scientists who solve problems for "seekers" on its website, has launched a similar innovation program for health care challenges. Innocentive's Global Health Pavilion debuted last month with an inaugural challenge called ChangeNow4Health, an initiative sponsored by the insurance company Humana to improve the delivery and administration of health care in the U.S. The ChangeNow4Health coalition will award $10,000 to what it judges as the best program submitted.
