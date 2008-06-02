Kumho Cries Foul Over Solutia Lawsuit

South Korea's Kumho Petrochemical says Solutia's Flexsys subsidiary has no standing to sue it and others for infringing Flexsys' patents covering 4-aminodiphenylamine, an intermediate used to make a compound that prevents premature degradation in rubber. Flexsys filed complaints last month with the International Trade Commission and in U.S. federal court. Kumho says Flexsys filed similar complaints several years ago that had been resolved in Kumho's favor. In November 2006, the Korean firm adds, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio ordered Flexsys not to file a similar suit again. Flexsys says that Kumho misinterpreted the court order and that it has every right to pursue its case.
