Lonza Buys Cell Technology Firm

Lonza has acquired Amaxa, a leader in gene-transfer technology, for an undisclosed sum. The Cologne, Germany-based firm manufactures systems that enable transfer of nucleic acids such as DNA and RNA into cells. Lonza says Amaxa will triple the size of its cell-related R&D operations based in Walkersville, Md. Amaxa's transfer technology is seen as complementary to Lonza's current activity, which is centered on primary cell production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter