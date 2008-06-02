Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

More Money For Science, Maybe

Senate attaches funds for science in war supplemental bill

by Susan R. Morrissey
June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

THE SENATE has included $900 million for federal science programs in the war supplemental spending bill (H.R. 2642) it passed on May 22. The additional funds for fiscal 2008 face an uncertain future, however, as they are not part of the House-passed version of the bill and they are part of a Senate domestic-spending amendment that has drawn the ire of the Administration.

The Senate bill would give $400 million to NIH to distribute across all of the agency's 27 institutes and centers. NSF would get $200 million, with $150 million of that money spread across the research directorates and the remaining funds covering shortfalls in various scholarship and fellowship programs. Another $200 million would go to NASA for its science directorate. And $100 million would be directed to the Department of Energy's Office of Science for the fusion energy science and high-energy physics programs. DOE would also receive an additional $300 million for environmental cleanup activities and uranium enrichment.

The Senate bill would also provide $125 million for FDA to bolster the agency's efforts to police imported food.

"There are those who are suggesting we do need domestic spending" as part of the war supplemental spending bill, but "if it is in fact so urgent to have all of this domestic spending considered, you would think Congress would accelerate the appropriations process" rather than sticking it into the supplemental bill, said Office of Management & Budget Director Jim Nussle at a briefing. He stated that the Administration was disappointed that Congress is using the war supplemental bill as a vehicle for additional domestic spending and reiterated President George W. Bush's threat to veto such a bill.

Legislators from both houses will now meet to hash out the differences in the two bills. Once a compromise bill is reached and approved by both houses, it will be sent to the President.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Pledges Support For R&D
Budget: Congress finalizes 2013 appropriations, avoids government shutdown
Congress Plods Forward On Budget

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE