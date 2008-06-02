Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

A Perfect Landing

Phoenix spacecraft sets up for chemistry experiments on Mars

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U of Arizona
This image shows the American flag on Phoenix' deck, which is 3 feet above the martian surface.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/U of Arizona
This image shows the American flag on Phoenix' deck, which is 3 feet above the martian surface.

AFTER A FLAWLESS LANDING on flat terrain near Mars's north pole on May 25, the Phoenix Mars Lander spacecraft is gearing up to perform the first-ever wet chemistry experiments on another planet, according to mission scientists.

Mission engineers have spent the past week assessing Phoenix' desolate, pebbly surroundings and commanding the craft to begin testing its robotic arm. This week, they hope, Phoenix will start digging into the martian soil, which is believed to contain water ice just below the surface. "We're not going to rush anything," says Barry Goldstein, Phoenix mission project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Using Mars-worthy beakers that contain premeasured reagents, Phoenix will examine soil samples for the presence of ions such as nitrate and chloride or metals such as lead and copper. From this most tangible exploration yet, scientists hope to supplement their ideas about the history of water on Mars and whether life could have possibly existed there.

Researchers recently calculated the salinity of water in various ancient martian environments, based on information gleaned from spacecraft and rovers, and concluded that those areas were likely too salty to support life (Science 2008, 320, 1204). "The Phoenix mission will add more data to that story," says Nicholas J. Tosca, coauthor of the study and postdoctoral researcher in the organismic and evolutionary biology department at Harvard University.

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter , which has been circling the planet for the past two years, captured images of Phoenix with its parachute deployed as it plunged toward the surface and at rest on the martian surface with its solar panels extended.

The northern surface of Mars, where the craft landed, resembles Arctic regions on Earth, marked by polygonal ground features about 15 feet across. "I know it looks a little like a parking lot, but that's a safe place to land," says Peter H. Smith of the University of Arizona, the principal investigator for the $460 million mission.

The Phoenix mission is the first in NASA's planned series of relatively low-cost exploratory Mars Scout missions as the agency makes plans for eventual human exploration of the planet.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Additional evidence supports suspected cryovolcanism on Ceres
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Horizons Up-Close Photos Reveal Geological Details About Pluto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Farewell To Messenger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE