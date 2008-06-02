Research Facility Construction Grants

A unique one-time construction grant opportunity through the National Institute of Standards & Technology was announced on May 20. The $30 million grant program is for the expansion of existing research facilities or the construction of new facilities. Created under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2008, it is the first program of this type to be offered at NIST. The grants will be awarded to institutions of higher education and nonprofit organizations on a competitive basis for the construction of buildings that complement research programs related to the missions of the Department of Commerce. The application submission deadline is July 21, and two to three awards ranging from $10 million to $15 million should be announced in September. Additional information is available at www.grants.gov; search under CFDA number 11.615.
