Rohm And Haas Plans Facility In Vietnam

Rohm and Haas will spend $10 million to build an acrylic emulsion facility in Vietnam to serve the country's paints and coatings market. The company says it is building the facility in response to a market that is growing at 15% per year. For the past 12 years, Rohm and Haas has been supplying Vietnam from plants in China and Thailand. The new unit will be located at Nhon Trach, about 20 miles from Ho Chi Minh City. Customers in Vietnam will continue to get their technical support from Rohm and Haas service centers in Singapore and Shanghai.
