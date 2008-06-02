Regarding Michael Auerbach's letter (C&EN, April 28, page 6), the problem with using lime to trap CO2 is that to make lime, one must heat limestone (CaCO3) to drive off the CO2. Therefore a stoichiometric amount of CO2 must first be released to make the CaO used to trap CO2.
In addition, of course, there is the CO2 released from burning hydrocarbon fuel to generate the heat needed to decompose the limestone.
James Carr
Lincoln, Neb.
