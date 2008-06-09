Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 9, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. affiliate Saudi Kayan Petrochemical has signed a $6 billion agreement with a consortium of banks and financial institutions to finance what SABIC describes as "the world's largest integrated petrochemical complex." Expected to open in late 2010, it will produce about 6 million metric tons per year of various petrochemicals.

SK Energy, based in South Korea, will take a 35% stake in a Sinopec petrochemical project under construction in Wuhan in central China. The complex, scheduled to come on-line in 2011, features an 800,000-metric-ton-per-year ethylene unit, a 300,000-metric-ton linear low-density polyethylene plant, and a 400,000-metric-ton polypropylene facility.

Dow AgroSciences and Martek Biosciences have formed an alliance to develop a canola seed that produces the omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA. Today, DHA is mainly produced from algal fermentation and extraction from fish oil.

Süd-Chemie has opened what it says is Qatar's first catalyst plant. The facility, in Mesaieed, will provide catalysts used to convert natural gas into diesel fuel or chemicals.

Cabot intends to build a plant producing carbon black concentrates, or masterbatches, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in the United Arab Emirates. The plant will have initial capacity of 25,000 metric tons per year and will open in the fall of 2009, Cabot says.

Nantero has formed a collaboration with SVTC Technologies, an independent semiconductor development firm. Nantero's process for making nanotube-based semiconductors will be installed at SVTC's labs in San Jose, Calif., and Austin, Texas.

ThalesNano and Sanofi-Aventis have formed an R&D collaboration focused on continuous process chemistry. Sanofi will study the use of ThalesNano's continuous technology in place of batch technology during various stages of drug development and production.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has sold its rights to future royalties in the drugs Lexiva and Agenerase under its 1993 license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline in the field of protease inhibitors. Vertex says the sale to GSK, for $160 million, strengthens its financial position.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Catalent Sets Chinese Ventures
Companies Set Large Aromatics Expansion
Kaneka Teams Up For Drug Delivery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE